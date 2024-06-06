Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC ABY, Opera and Simaisma carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC ABY, Opera and Simaisma carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Southern Anoa’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Hartford and AU Taurus left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Maersk Capet6own, MSC Aby, Clyde, Lima Trader, Zhida-6 and Tarsus-M are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 253,491 tonnes, comprising 189,531 tonnes imports cargo and 63,960 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,323 Containers (2,065 TEUs Imports and 3,258 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hyndai Busan, Ianthe, Southern Anoa and UOG Harriet-G scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘SSL Brahmaputra’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Lima Cape Town Busan Same Hartford Anchorage Engro University Of Gujrat Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine

12 minutes ago
 CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern line ..

CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines

12 minutes ago
 Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

31 minutes ago
 Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements wi ..

Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sac ..

Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..

12 minutes ago
 DC directs to timely complete development projects ..

DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat

12 minutes ago
PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone ..

PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..

21 minutes ago
 PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs ..

PTA conducts raid against illegal issuance of SIMs in DG Khan

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.215 billion

21 minutes ago
 ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation

ECB starts cutting rates, but warns on inflation

21 minutes ago
 Strengthening country's alternative energy system ..

Strengthening country's alternative energy system among govt's priorities: PM

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business