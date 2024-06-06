Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Four ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC ABY, Opera and Simaisma carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC ABY, Opera and Simaisma carrying Container, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Southern Anoa’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Hartford and AU Taurus left the port on today morning, while six more ships, Maersk Capet6own, MSC Aby, Clyde, Lima Trader, Zhida-6 and Tarsus-M are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 253,491 tonnes, comprising 189,531 tonnes imports cargo and 63,960 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,323 Containers (2,065 TEUs Imports and 3,258 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Hyndai Busan, Ianthe, Southern Anoa and UOG Harriet-G scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, Palm oil and Mogas are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, MW-2, LCT and FOTCO on Wednesday, while another containers ship ‘SSL Brahmaputra’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

