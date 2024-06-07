Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Four ships namely Hyundai Busan, Ianthe, Southern Anoa and UOG Harriet-G scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Pam oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Simaisma, Hyundai Busan, Opera and Limra Trader sailed out to sea on Friday morning and two more ships, Tarsus-M and Kypros Sea are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 133,170 tonnes, comprising 96,724tonnes imports cargo and 36,446 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,581 Containers (265 TEUs Imports and 2,016 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Container vessel SSL Brahmaputra is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday and four more container ships namely Lotus A, San Francisca, X-Press Antila and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive on Saturday, while LNG carriers Umm Bab and Al-Jassasiya are due to arrive on June 9-10 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil San Busan June University Of Gujrat Hyundai Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

15 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

15 hours ago
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

15 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

15 hours ago
 Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxem ..

Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22

15 hours ago
 Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibitio ..

Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened

15 hours ago
 Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissione ..

Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner

15 hours ago
 Govt determined to improve standard of education: ..

Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business