Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Four ships namely Hyundai Busan, Ianthe, Southern Anoa and UOG Harriet-G scheduled to load/offload Containers, Bitumen, Pam oil and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Simaisma, Hyundai Busan, Opera and Limra Trader sailed out to sea on Friday morning and two more ships, Tarsus-M and Kypros Sea are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 133,170 tonnes, comprising 96,724tonnes imports cargo and 36,446 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,581 Containers (265 TEUs Imports and 2,016 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Container vessel SSL Brahmaputra is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday and four more container ships namely Lotus A, San Francisca, X-Press Antila and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive on Saturday, while LNG carriers Umm Bab and Al-Jassasiya are due to arrive on June 9-10 respectively.
