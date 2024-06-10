Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Two ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Umm BabcarryingContainer and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another Liquid Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Jassaiya’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Monday.

Six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Silver Ginny and Ian the are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 98,845 tonnes, comprising 77,044 tonnes imports cargo and 21,801 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,568 Containers (354 TEUs Imports and 1,214 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Aisa Liberty and Al-Jassasiya & four more ships, Block Island, Lotus-A, Xpress Antila and MSC Lisbon carrying Palm oil, LNG, Steel Coil and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EETL, MW-1 and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Valencia and Kuala Lumpur Express are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Kuala Lumpur Lisbon Valencia Anchorage Gas Sunday Silver Port Qasim

Recent Stories

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

30 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

34 minutes ago
 vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

40 minutes ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

5 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

18 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

22 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business