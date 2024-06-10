Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published June 10, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Two ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Umm BabcarryingContainer and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile another Liquid Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Jassaiya’ also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Monday.
Six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Silver Ginny and Ian the are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 98,845 tonnes, comprising 77,044 tonnes imports cargo and 21,801 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,568 Containers (354 TEUs Imports and 1,214 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 03 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Aisa Liberty and Al-Jassasiya & four more ships, Block Island, Lotus-A, Xpress Antila and MSC Lisbon carrying Palm oil, LNG, Steel Coil and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EETL, MW-1 and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Valencia and Kuala Lumpur Express are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
