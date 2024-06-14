Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 07:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Three ships namely,Beijing, Victorian Kosan and Xin Hai Tong-23 carrying Containers, Chemicalsand Coal, berthed at Container Terminal,Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Bristol Trader, Two Million Ways and Magique Marline with Chemicals, Gas oil and Stell coil also arrived at outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Beijing, Victorian Kosan, Asia Inspire and Hafnia Excellence are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of143,392 tonnes, comprising 106,111 tonnes imports cargo and 37,281 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,206 Containers (13 TEUs Imports and 2,193 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Three ships are at outer anchorage, out of them two ships namely Bristol Trader and Two Million Ways & another ship Eleoussa carrying Chemicals, Gas oil and Coal are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Friday and two container ships CMA CGM Nabucco and Apollon Dare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
