Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Four ships, Marathopolis, MSC Positano, Atlantic Crown and Simaisma carrying container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Khairpur and Chemtrans Ionian with Container, Gasoline and Mogas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Nordic Copenhagen and IMO left the port on today morning while two more container ships, Marathopolis and MSC Positano are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 188,296 tonnes, comprising 140,778 tonnes imports cargo and 47,518 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,276 Containers (2,566 TEUs Imports and 2,710 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Khairpur, OM Shanghai and Maersk Chicago & another ship ‘Navios Constellation’ carrying Gasoline, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Shanghai Same Anchorage Chicago Khairpur Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

3 days ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

4 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

4 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

4 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

4 days ago

More Stories From Business