Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Four ships, Marathopolis, MSC Positano, Atlantic Crown and Simaisma carrying container, Palm oil and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Khairpur and Chemtrans Ionian with Container, Gasoline and Mogas also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Nordic Copenhagen and IMO left the port on today morning while two more container ships, Marathopolis and MSC Positano are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 188,296 tonnes, comprising 140,778 tonnes imports cargo and 47,518 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,276 Containers (2,566 TEUs Imports and 2,710 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Khairpur, OM Shanghai and Maersk Chicago & another ship ‘Navios Constellation’ carrying Gasoline, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, EVTL and QICT on Thursday, while another containers ship ‘Atlantic Ibis’is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.