Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Four ships, Maersk Chicago, Navios Constellation, OM Shanghai and Khairpur carrying Container, Chemicals and Gasoline, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Chicago, Navios Constellation, OM Shanghai and Khairpur carrying Container, Chemicals and Gasoline, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile two more ships, High Loyalty and Canopus with Edible oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.
Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Simaisma and Navios Constellation left the port on today morning while four more ships, Maersk Chicago, Atlantic Crown, OM Shanghai and Ashico Victoria are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 106,358 tonnes, comprising 69,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,781 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,101 Containers (3,044 TEUs Imports and 2,057 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them edible oil carrier ‘High Loyalty’ & two more ships, Doris and OM carrying Palm oil, Grain and LPG are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, FAP and SSGC on Friday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Shay’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
Recent Stories
FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market
UHS approves schedule for BS Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy Programs
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar
Actress Momina Iqbal’s father passes away
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June
Armenia recognises Palestine as independent state
More Stories From Business
-
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St3 minutes ago
-
Shaza appreciates Google for creating local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs2.6 trillion into market3 minutes ago
-
Fertilizer dealers meet with Minister for Industries39 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 09 paisa against Dollar3 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.1,600 per tola1 hour ago
-
Stock markets drop as tech rally fades1 minute ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights Pak-China partnership as beacon of stability amidst global uncertainties3 hours ago
-
Eurozone business activity growth slows sharply in June1 minute ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.94 pc4 hours ago
-
Markets retreat after tech losses hobble Wall St1 minute ago
-
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points5 hours ago