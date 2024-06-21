Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Published June 21, 2024

Four ships, Maersk Chicago, Navios Constellation, OM Shanghai and Khairpur carrying Container, Chemicals and Gasoline, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Four ships, Maersk Chicago, Navios Constellation, OM Shanghai and Khairpur carrying Container, Chemicals and Gasoline, berthed at Container Terminal, Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, High Loyalty and Canopus with Edible oil also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Simaisma and Navios Constellation left the port on today morning while four more ships, Maersk Chicago, Atlantic Crown, OM Shanghai and Ashico Victoria are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 106,358 tonnes, comprising 69,577 tonnes imports cargo and 36,781 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,101 Containers (3,044 TEUs Imports and 2,057 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them edible oil carrier ‘High Loyalty’ & two more ships, Doris and OM carrying Palm oil, Grain and LPG are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, FAP and SSGC on Friday, while another containers ship ‘MSC Shay’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

