Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Three ships, Doris, Al-Jassasiya and Chemtrans Ionian carrying chemicals, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Sea Journey, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva with Canola, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none ship left the port on Monday.

Cargo volume of 78,492 tonnes, comprising 68,668 tonnes imports cargo and 9,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 727 Containers (296 TEUs Imports and 431 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva & another ship ‘TSS Amber’ carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Atlantic Ibisare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/