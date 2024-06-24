Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Three ships, Doris, Al-Jassasiya and Chemtrans Ionian carrying chemicals, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Sea Journey, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva with Canola, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none ship left the port on Monday.

Cargo volume of 78,492 tonnes, comprising 68,668 tonnes imports cargo and 9,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 727 Containers (296 TEUs Imports and 431 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva & another ship ‘TSS Amber’ carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Atlantic Ibisare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Geneva Anchorage Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

2 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

18 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

2 days ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

2 days ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

2 days ago

More Stories From Business