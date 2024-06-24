Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Three ships, Doris, Al-Jassasiya and Chemtrans Ionian carrying chemicals, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Grain Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Sea Journey, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva with Canola, Palm oil, LPG and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none ship left the port on Monday.
Cargo volume of 78,492 tonnes, comprising 68,668 tonnes imports cargo and 9,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 727 Containers (296 TEUs Imports and 431 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Sinar Mendawai, Horizon-1 and Gaslog Geneva & another ship ‘TSS Amber’ carrying Palm oil, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Maersk Kinloss and Atlantic Ibisare due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
More Stories From Business
-
WIPO to launch mentorship program on Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.242,00040 minutes ago
-
High level industrial delegation leaves for Turkmenistan1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 20245 hours ago
-
After wheat and flour, price of rice also drops18 hours ago
-
CTI chairman stresses measures to save handmade carpet industry19 hours ago
-
Online payment introduced for membership renewal: SCCI president22 hours ago
-
PFC demands strict action against timber mafia22 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns $2.593 billion from IT services’ export in 10 months22 hours ago
-
Malik for enhanced connectivity among SAARC countries23 hours ago