Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminaland Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another LPG carrier ‘Bateleur’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, Gaslog Geneva, Sinar Mendawai and Baustella left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, ChemtransI onian, Serenity and Maersk Kinloss are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 95,036tonnes, comprising 81,413tonnes imports cargo and 13,623 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204 Containers (2,449TEUs Imports and 755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them two ships, Bateleur and Gaschem Fuji &another ship G-Bright carrying LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, MSC Maeva and Wan Hai 136 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.