Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminaland Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminaland Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile another LPG carrier ‘Bateleur’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, Gaslog Geneva, Sinar Mendawai and Baustella left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, ChemtransI onian, Serenity and Maersk Kinloss are expected to sail on today afternoon.
A cargo volume of 95,036tonnes, comprising 81,413tonnes imports cargo and 13,623 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204 Containers (2,449TEUs Imports and 755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 04 ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them two ships, Bateleur and Gaschem Fuji &another ship G-Bright carrying LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, MSC Maeva and Wan Hai 136 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
Recent Stories
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations
England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 bud ..
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'
Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs
KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conferenc ..
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day
Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development
Two held for hatred wall chalking
Nutrition International delegation visits PFA
PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change
Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar
More Stories From Business
-
DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations59 seconds ago
-
LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'47 seconds ago
-
SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday26 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI keen for Digital Pakistan by 20251 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher14 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders urge govt to reconsider GST hike for veterinary medicines, feed1 hour ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 335 points2 hours ago
-
Engineers must be part of campaign for 'Made in Pakistan' products: PEC chairman2 hours ago
-
WB team reviews progress on KP tourism project14 minutes ago
-
Fish exports earn $379.2 mln in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Japanese yen falls past 160 against USD for 1st time since recent intervention8 minutes ago
-
China's waterway freight volume up in first 5 months3 hours ago