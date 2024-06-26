Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminaland Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Three ships namely, Atlantic Ibis, Maersk Kinloss and Serenity carrying Containers and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminaland Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile another LPG carrier ‘Bateleur’ also arrived at outer anchorage of the port on Wednesday morning.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Atlantic Ibis, Gaslog Geneva, Sinar Mendawai and Baustella left the port on Wednesday morning and three more ships, ChemtransI onian, Serenity and Maersk Kinloss are expected to sail on today afternoon.

A cargo volume of 95,036tonnes, comprising 81,413tonnes imports cargo and 13,623 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,204 Containers (2,449TEUs Imports and 755 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them two ships, Bateleur and Gaschem Fuji &another ship G-Bright carrying LPG, Chemicals and Palm oil are expected to take berths at SSGC, EVTL and LCT respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, Maersk Cairo, MSC Maeva and Wan Hai 136 are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Cairo Geneva Anchorage Engro Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas ..

DSP Gumbat conducts surprise visit to MOL Oil, Gas installations

59 seconds ago
 England top Euros group but disappoint again in Sl ..

England top Euros group but disappoint again in Slovenia stalemate

1 minute ago
 Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Kh ..

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi approves 2024-25 bud ..

45 seconds ago
 LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'

LCCI organises 'Drug Prevention Conference'

47 seconds ago
 Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt ..

Punjab health ministers laud improvements in govt hospitals OPDs

48 seconds ago
 KP government halts forests harvesting operations ..

KP government halts forests harvesting operations following HCBA press conferenc ..

50 seconds ago
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observe ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) observes Olympics Day

51 seconds ago
 Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

12 minutes ago
 Two held for hatred wall chalking

Two held for hatred wall chalking

12 minutes ago
 Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

12 minutes ago
 PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

15 minutes ago
 Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-3 ..

Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business