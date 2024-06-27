Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Two ships, G-Bright and Bateleur carrying Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Liquid Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile six more ships, Alora, V-Due, Express Athens, Maersk Cairo, Ullswater and Clipper Barolo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Corn, Container, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none of ships left the port on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 27,609 tonnes, comprising 19,993 tonnes imports cargo and 7,616 tonnes export cargo carried in 451 Containers (3 TEUs Imports and 448 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Alora, Clipper Barolo, Express Athens and Maersk Cairo & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Southern Anoa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at respectively MW2, PIBT, QICT and MW1 on Thursday, while three more ships, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Musset and Simaisma with container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

