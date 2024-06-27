Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Two ships, G-Bright and Bateleur carrying Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Liquid Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile six more ships, Alora, V-Due, Express Athens, Maersk Cairo, Ullswater and Clipper Barolo scheduled to load/offload Rice, Corn, Container, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Four ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them none of ships left the port on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 27,609 tonnes, comprising 19,993 tonnes imports cargo and 7,616 tonnes export cargo carried in 451 Containers (3 TEUs Imports and 448 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Alora, Clipper Barolo, Express Athens and Maersk Cairo & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Southern Anoa scheduled to load/offload Rice, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at respectively MW2, PIBT, QICT and MW1 on Thursday, while three more ships, MSC Positano, CMA CGM Musset and Simaisma with container and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From Business
-
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report40 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 400 per tola to Rs 241,0001 hour ago
-
IMF increases Zambia loan to $1.7B, disburses $569.6M1 hour ago
-
Economic confidence in Türkiye tapers off in June1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 20247 hours ago
-
DC raises concern over rising illegal drug trade17 hours ago
-
Govt presented balanced budget aimed at steering economy towards development: Ahsan Iqbal17 hours ago
-
Swedish innovations set to revamp Pakistan's Textile Industry17 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against Dollar18 hours ago