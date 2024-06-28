Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Seven ships, Wan Hai-316, Maersk Cairo, Express Athens, Alora, Southern Anoa, Gaschem Fuji and Clipper Barolo scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Afra Rossie and Samaisma scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, Maersk Cairo and Express Athens left the port on today morning while five more ships, Wan Hai-316, G-Bright, Gaschem Fuji, Southern Anoa and Bateleur are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 128,955 tonnes, comprising 91,436 tonnes imports cargo and 37,519 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,117 Containers (2,910 TEUs Imports and 2,207 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Afra Rossie, V-Due, Samaisma and Ullswater & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil, Corn, LNG, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, MW1, EETL, SSGC and QICT on Friday , while three more ships, CMA CGM Attila, Maersk Durban and Zhong Gu Bo Hai with container are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.

