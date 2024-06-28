Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Seven ships, Wan Hai-316, Maersk Cairo, Express Athens, Alora, Southern Anoa, Gaschem Fuji and Clipper Barolo scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Chemicals and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals and Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Afra Rossie and Samaisma scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.
Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container ships, Maersk Cairo and Express Athens left the port on today morning while five more ships, Wan Hai-316, G-Bright, Gaschem Fuji, Southern Anoa and Bateleur are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 128,955 tonnes, comprising 91,436 tonnes imports cargo and 37,519 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,117 Containers (2,910 TEUs Imports and 2,207 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Afra Rossie, V-Due, Samaisma and Ullswater & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil, Corn, LNG, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively FOTCO, MW1, EETL, SSGC and QICT on Friday , while three more ships, CMA CGM Attila, Maersk Durban and Zhong Gu Bo Hai with container are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday.
Recent Stories
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
More Stories From Business
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 20245 hours ago
-
ECC approves technical supplementary grants14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 14.2 billion15 hours ago
-
SBP aims to double SME financing to Rs1100b: Deputy Governor16 hours ago
-
RCCI observes World MSMEs Day16 hours ago
-
Stock markets mostly drop, yen gains after 38-year low16 hours ago
-
Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan18 hours ago
-
LCCI, SBP jointly organise event on Micro, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Day18 hours ago
-
Special day observed to highlight MSMEs role in country's economic progress18 hours ago
-
PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census19 hours ago