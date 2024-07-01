Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Three ships, Maersk Bering, Mulberry Express and Al-Deebal carrying Palm oil and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of Port Qasim on Monday.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Ullswater and Chemroad Haya left the port on today morning while two more ships, Peace One and Doris are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 66,516 tonnes, comprising 20,858 tonnes imports cargo and 45,658 tonnes export cargo carried in 180 Containers (0 TEUs Imports and 180 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Maersk Bering, Sea Journey, GC-Argon and Al-Deebal & another ship ‘MSC Tawishi’ carrying Palm oil, Canola, Chemicals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at respectively LCT, FAP, EVTL, PGPCL and QICT on Monday, while two more container ships, Addison and MSC Fie X are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/