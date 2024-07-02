Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published July 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Four ships, MSC Tavvishi, Maersk Bering, Sea Journey and Al-Deebal carrying Container, Palm oil, Canola and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminals, Grain Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile another ship ‘Suvari Reis’ scheduled to load/offload cement also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on Tuesday.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Afra Rossie and Gc Argon left the port on today morning while another container ship ‘MSC Tavvishi’ is expected to sail on today morning.
Cargo volume of 138,951 tonnes, comprising 87,093 tonnes imports cargo and 51,858 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,328 Containers (542 TEUs Imports and 1,786 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hanyu Camellia and Al-Salam-II carrying Chemicals and Gas oil are expected to take berths at respectively EVTL and FOTCO on Tuesday, while three more container ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC Fie X and W-Kyrenia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.
