Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Hanyu Camellia and Al-Salam-II carryingChemicals and Gas oil, berthed at Engro Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Fie X, Nave Andromeda, CMB Jordaens and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Mogas, Coal and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Liquefied Natural Gas carrier Ál-Deebal’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Hanyu Camellia, Maersk Bering, Al-Salam-II and Alora are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 84,458 tonnes, comprising 79,182 tonnes imports cargo and 5,276 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Bitumen Kosei, Mulberry Express, Hafnia Turquoise, Marangas Asclepius, CMB Jordaens and MSC FIE-X & two more ships, W-Kyrenia and Maersk Cape Town scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW-!, LCT, FOTCO, EETL, PIBT and QICT on today 03rd July, while three more container ships, X-Press Altair, MSC Positano and San-Francisco-Bridge are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.

