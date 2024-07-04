Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Cape Town, MSC FIE-X, W-Kyrenia, Mulberry Express, Marangas Asclepius, Hafnia Turquoise and CMB Jordaens carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG, Mogas and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal, Oil Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Positano, Atlantic Spirit, FSM and Achilleas-S carrying Container, Palm Kernal, LPG and Coal also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town and Alora left the port on today morning while two more ships, MSC FIE-X and Hafnia Turquoise are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 197,275 tonnes, comprising 162,610 tonnes imports cargo and 34,665 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,686 Containers (3,964 TEUs Imports and 1,722 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, FSM, Achilleas-S, Nave Andromeda and MSC Positano & two more ships, San Francisco Bridge and Xpress Altair scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, LPG, Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at respectively MW-1, EVTL, PIBT, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, while two more container ships, MSC United and Teno are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

APP/as/