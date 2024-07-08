Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, APL Antwerp and Atlantic Spirit carryingContainer and Palm Kernel, berthed at Container Terminal and Multi-Purpose Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Achilleas-s, IVS Sparrow Hawk and Al-Thakhira scheduled to load/offload Cement, Steel Coil and LNG also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on during last 24 hours.
A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, APL Antwerp, Wawasan Topaz and Umm Bab left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘Nave Andromeda’ is expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 83,332 tonnes, comprising 69,953 tonnes imports cargo and 13,379 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,833 Containers (1,046 TEUs Imports and 787 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Thakhira’ & another containers ship ‘MSC Mundra VIII’ are expected to take berths at respectively EETL and QICT on today 08th July, while anothercontainers ship ‘MSC United VIII’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
