Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Four ships namely Lotus A, Sweet Judi, Clipper Erisand Sea Luck-II scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice, Condensate and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Sweet Lady-III, Kouros Queen, Canopus and Elim Grace also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Milaha Qater, Ocean Poineer, Xia Hai Tong and Lotus Aleft the port on Tuesday.

A cargo volume of 66,473tonnes, comprising 29,817 tonnes imports cargo and 36,656 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 292 Containers (TEUs) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships are at outer anchorage of port, out of them three ships, Elim Grace, Kouros Queen and Butinah & another ship Apllon-Dcarrying Palm oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-4, PIBT and QICT respectively on Tuesday, while three more ships, Maersk Cape Town, Addison and MSC Roma carrying Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday.

