Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where fourships,Apllon-D, Elim Grace, Kouros Queen and Butinah carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminals and Multi-Purpose Terminalrespectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Roma, YE CHI and Pacific Tulip carrying Container, Gas oil and Coal are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Gas carrier ‘Epic Sunter’ left the port on today morning while three more ships, Apollon-D, Endevour and Sea Luck-III are expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 122,590 tonnes, comprising 62,651 tonnes imports cargo and 59,939 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,470 Containers (980 TEUs Imports& 1,490 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, YE CHI, Pacific Tulip and MSC Roma & two more ships, Addison and Orient Gloria carrying Gas oil, Coals and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, QICT and PQEPT respectively on today.
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Business
-
Govt slashes petrol price by Rs 6.17, HSD by Rs 10.86 per liter9 hours ago
-
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.179 hours ago
-
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-259 hours ago
-
CPEC 2.0 is making Pakistan an attractive investment destination, Ahsan Iqbal9 hours ago
-
SECP recommends formation of pools to meet insured Pakistan vision9 hours ago
-
UAE Ambassador, Commerce minister discuss bilateral trade, investment11 hours ago
-
Acquisition of German conglomerate, CCP’s approval for market integration11 hours ago
-
Govt pursuing vision of transforming Pakistan into a hub of innovation: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain chairs PSIC Board meeting11 hours ago
-
Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting; Yen rallies13 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 7 development schemes worth Rs 8.974bn14 hours ago