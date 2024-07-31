Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where fourships,Apllon-D, Elim Grace, Kouros Queen and Butinah carrying Container, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminals and Multi-Purpose Terminalrespectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, MSC Roma, YE CHI and Pacific Tulip carrying Container, Gas oil and Coal are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them Gas carrier ‘Epic Sunter’ left the port on today morning while three more ships, Apollon-D, Endevour and Sea Luck-III are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 122,590 tonnes, comprising 62,651 tonnes imports cargo and 59,939 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,470 Containers (980 TEUs Imports& 1,490 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, YE CHI, Pacific Tulip and MSC Roma & two more ships, Addison and Orient Gloria carrying Gas oil, Coals and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT, QICT and PQEPT respectively on today.

