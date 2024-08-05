Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Three ships, Sweet Lady-III, Corona and Maya Gas-1 scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Three ships, Sweet Lady-III, Corona and Maya Gas-1 scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil and LPG, berthed at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.
Meanwhile five more ships, Rakan-5, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Saehan Jasper, Leader and Ginga Liger scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container, Palm oil, Gas oil and Chemicals are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them petroleum product carrier ‘Estia’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Maya Gas-1, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, IVS North Berwick and Ullswater are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 42,907 tonneswas handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Rakan-5, Leader and Clipper Eris & five more ships, MSC Antonia, San Diego Bridge, Dimitris-Y, TSS Amber and Singapore Bulker scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil, Chemicals, Container and Cement are expected to take berths at FAP,FOTCO, EVTL, QICT and MW-1 respectively on Monday.
APP/as/
