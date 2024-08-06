Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Eight ships, TSS Amber, Dimitris-Y, San Diego Bridge, MSC Antonia, Singapore Bulker, Rakan-5, Leader and Clipper Eris scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Rice, Gas oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Eight ships, TSS Amber, Dimitris-Y, San Diego Bridge, MSC Antonia, Singapore Bulker, Rakan-5, Leader and Clipper Eris scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Rice, Gas oil and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Solar Catie, Khairpur, Jag Padma and Jipro Neftis Palm oil, Mogas and Chemicals are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Antonia, San Diego Bridge, Dimitris-Y, Clipper Eris and IVS North Berwick left the port on today morning while two more ships, TSS Amber and Corona are expected to sail on same day.
Cargo volume of 159,532 tonnes, comprising 94,137 tonnes imports cargo and 65,395 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,747 Containers (2,725 TEUs Imports & 3,022 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Saehan Jasper and Ginga Liger & another ship Maran Gas Asclepius carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and EETL respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile two more Container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Cabo Verde are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.
APP/as/
