Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Threeships namely Semeru, MSC Positano and APL Southampton scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil and Containers, berthed at Oil Terminal and Container Terminalrespectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile five more shipsMSC Brasilia, Navig8 Gallantry, Saga,Al-Jabriya and Wisteriacarrying Containers, Palm oil, Palm Kernel and Mogas also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.

Atotal of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, APL Southampton, MSC Positano, Kashi and LT Beryl are expectedto sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 144,394comprising 98,624tonnes imports cargo and 45,770tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 6,147 Containers (4,624 TEUs imports and 1,523TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 06ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships,MAC Brasilia VII, Silver Orla and Al-Jabriya & another ship Tucapel carrying Containers, Palm oil, Palm Kernel are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and MW-1 on Thursday, while two more ships,Maersk Atlanta and Maran gas Asclepius carrying containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.

