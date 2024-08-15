Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Threeships namely Semeru, MSC Positano and APL Southampton scheduled to load/offload Furnace oil and Containers, berthed at Oil Terminal and Container Terminalrespectively on Wednesday. Meanwhile five more shipsMSC Brasilia, Navig8 Gallantry, Saga,Al-Jabriya and Wisteriacarrying Containers, Palm oil, Palm Kernel and Mogas also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the same day.
Atotal of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, APL Southampton, MSC Positano, Kashi and LT Beryl are expectedto sail on today afternoon.
Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 144,394comprising 98,624tonnes imports cargo and 45,770tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 6,147 Containers (4,624 TEUs imports and 1,523TEUs export) was handled at the Port.
There are 06ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships,MAC Brasilia VII, Silver Orla and Al-Jabriya & another ship Tucapel carrying Containers, Palm oil, Palm Kernel are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT and MW-1 on Thursday, while two more ships,Maersk Atlanta and Maran gas Asclepius carrying containers and LNG are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday.
APP/msq
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Business
-
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production, exports10 hours ago
-
Options International deposits Rs 6 mln penalty into national treasury10 hours ago
-
Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) okays continuation of PM Relief Package10 hours ago
-
KP CM inaugurates model design, online application for solarization scheme10 hours ago
-
ICCI organizes Independence Day celebrations at Deosai10 hours ago
-
Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir takes charge as DC Faisalabad10 hours ago
-
STZA establishes four new special technology zones worth Rs 30 bln10 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves increase to $ 14.645 billion10 hours ago
-
Stocks climb as retail sales data dispels US growth worries10 hours ago
-
BoR, FBR decide to modernise tax recovery system10 hours ago
-
US retail sales beat expectations on autos boost12 hours ago