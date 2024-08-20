Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Maersk Saratoga, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Amis Brave, Navig-8 Gallantry and Two Million Ways carrying Container, Coal, Palm Kernel and Gas oil, berthed at Container Terminals, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Agios Dimitrios, Fairchem Mako, Navig8 Constellation, Horizon-I and Madison Eagle are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship‘Zhong Gu Bo Hai’ left the port on today morning while two more ships, Maersk Saratoga and Two Million Ways are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 132,893 tonnes, comprising 85,169 tonnes imports cargo and 47,724 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,029 Containers (1,504 TEUs Imports& 1,525 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Horizon-I, Navig-8 Constellation, Madison Eagle and Agios Dimitrios & another ship ‘MSC Positano’ carrying LPG, ULSD, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on today 20th August, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cairo and CMA CGM Pelleas are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ