Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:23 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Agios Dimitrios, Horizon-I and Madison Eagle carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminals, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Agios Dimitrios, Horizon-I and Madison Eagle carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminals, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile three more ships, Gaschem Mosel, Epic Burano and New Apex are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a petroleum product carrier ship‘Two million Ways’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Navig-8 Gallantry, Suzy, Agios Dimitrios and Horizon-I are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 148,789 tonnes, comprising 103,962 tonnes imports cargo and 44,827 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,258 Containers (2,258 TEUs Imports& 2,338 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, Antares, Navig-8 Constellation, Epic Burano and New Apex & two more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas and Maersk Cairo scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, ULSD, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, X-Press Anglesey and Tolen are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Cairo Eagle Madison Anchorage Engro Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

4 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

4 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

4 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

4 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

4 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

4 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

4 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

4 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

4 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

4 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business