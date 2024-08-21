Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 07:23 PM
Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Agios Dimitrios, Horizon-I and Madison Eagle carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminals, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, MSC Positano, Agios Dimitrios, Horizon-I and Madison Eagle carrying Container, LPG and Coal, berthed at Container Terminals, Engro Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile three more ships, Gaschem Mosel, Epic Burano and New Apex are also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.
A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a petroleum product carrier ship‘Two million Ways’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Navig-8 Gallantry, Suzy, Agios Dimitrios and Horizon-I are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 148,789 tonnes, comprising 103,962 tonnes imports cargo and 44,827 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,258 Containers (2,258 TEUs Imports& 2,338 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, Antares, Navig-8 Constellation, Epic Burano and New Apex & two more ships, CMA CGM Pelleas and Maersk Cairo scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, ULSD, LPG, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and QICT respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, X-Press Anglesey and Tolen are due to arrive at port on Thursday.
