Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Six ships, CMA CGM Pelleas, Maersk Cairo, Bitumen Kosei, Antares, New Apex and Navig-8 Constellation scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, Palm oil, LNG and HSD, berthed at Container Terminals, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Elengy Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier ‘Kavita’ is also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim on today morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships,MSC Positano, CMA CGM Pelleas, Maersk Cairo and Horizon-1 left the port on today morning while two more ships, Navig-8 Constellation and Madison Eagle are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 181,400 tonnes, comprising 131,291 tonnes imports cargo and 44,353 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,446 Containers (837 TEUs Imports& 2,609 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Epic Burano’ & two more Container ships, Tolten and X-Press Anglesey carrying LPG and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday. Meanwhile two more Container ships, Beijing and Hyundai Busan are due to arrive at port on Friday.

APP/as/