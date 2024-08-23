Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Three ships, Tolten, X-Press Anglesey and Epic Burano carrying Container and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Three ships, Tolten, X-Press Anglesey and Epic Burano carrying Container and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Thursday.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships Tolten, X-Press Anglesey and New Apex left the port today morning while four more ships, Antares, Epic Burano, Navig-8 Constellation, and Madison Eagle are expected to sail on Friday.
Cargo volume of 142,127 tonnes, comprising 94,464 tonnes of import cargo and 47,663 tonnes of export cargo carried in 3,294 Containers (2,003 TEUs Imports & 1,291 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during the last 24 hours.
Four ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Solar Roma and Gaschem Mosel & four more ships, Bolan, Beijing, Hyundai Busan, and Maersk Columbus carrying Palm oil, Chemicals, Mogas, and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT respectively on today 23rd August, Meanwhile, three more Container ships, Atlantic Ibis, APL Antwerp and Maersk Pelepas are due to arrive at the port on Saturday.
APP/as/
