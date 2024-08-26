Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Four ships, Beek-6, Fairchem Mako, Chemroute Pegasus and Asklipios scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals and LNG, berthed at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and Port Gas Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile seven more ships, MSC Positano, APL Antwerp, MSC Silvia, Lydia, Tivolo Park, Amorgos and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Mogas, Chemicals, Coal and LNG are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container carrier ‘Atlantic Ibis’ left the port on today morning while four more ships, Amis Brave, Ossa, Bolan and Fairchem Mako are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 154,021 tonnes, comprising 136,868 tonnes imports cargo and 17,153 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,546 Containers (537 TEUs Imports& 1,009 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them eight ships, Yateeka, Lydia, Marangas Asclepius, GW Mathilde, Amorgos, APL Antwerp, MSC Silvia and MSC Positano & two more ships, SSL Brahmaputra and Inlaco Express carrying Palm oil, Mogas, LNG, Coal, Container Grain are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EETL, MW-4, PQEPT, QICT and FAP respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile another Containers ship, Maersk Denver is due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

