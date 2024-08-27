Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where nine ships, MSC Silvia, MSC Positano, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Yateeka, Inlaco Express, GW Mathil De, Amorgos and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Palm oil, DAP, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Denver, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of fifteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Silvia, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Chemroute Pegasus, Bolan and Serenity Gas left the port on today morning while another liquified Natural Gas carrier ‘Asklipios’ are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 238,377 tonnes, comprising 210,875 tonnes imports cargo and 27,502 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,712 Containers (4,110 TEUs Imports& 1,602 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Denver, Lydia and Tivoli Park carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cape Town and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Cape Town Anchorage Denver Bolan Gas Gold Attock Petroleum Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business