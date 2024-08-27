Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where nine ships, MSC Silvia, MSC Positano, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Yateeka, Inlaco Express, GW Mathil De, Amorgos and Marangas Asclepius carrying Container, Palm oil, DAP, Coal and LNG, berthed at Container Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Grain Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Electric Power Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile four more ships, Maersk Denver, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.
A total of fifteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, MSC Silvia, APL Antwerp, SSL Brahmaputra, Chemroute Pegasus, Bolan and Serenity Gas left the port on today morning while another liquified Natural Gas carrier ‘Asklipios’ are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 238,377 tonnes, comprising 210,875 tonnes imports cargo and 27,502 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,712 Containers (4,110 TEUs Imports& 1,602 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 06 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Maersk Denver, Lydia and Tivoli Park carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO and EVTL respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, Maersk Cape Town and X-Press Mekong are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.
