Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, CP Shenzen, IVS Trader and Akij Noble carrying Container, Steel Coil and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Neptune-J, Afra Rossi and Chemroad Echo scheduled to load/offload Cement, LSFO and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port on today morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, Yateeka and Tivoli Park left the port on today morning while two more ships, Lydia and CP Shenzen are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,603 tonnes, comprising 132,411 tonnes imports cargo and 13,192 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,779 Containers (1,003 TEUs Imports& 776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Neptune-J, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise & another containers ship ‘Kualalumpur Express’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on today,Meanwhile three more Container ships, MSC Cope Town-III, CMA CGM Otello and Mol Presence are due to arrive at port on Friday.

APP/MSQ