Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, CP Shenzen, IVS Trader and Akij Noble carrying Container, Steel Coil and Coal, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Neptune-J, Afra Rossi and Chemroad Echo scheduled to load/offload Cement, LSFO and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port on today morning.

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Cape Town, X-Press Mekong, Yateeka and Tivoli Park left the port on today morning while two more ships, Lydia and CP Shenzen are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 145,603 tonnes, comprising 132,411 tonnes imports cargo and 13,192 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,779 Containers (1,003 TEUs Imports& 776 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Neptune-J, Sino Wisdom, Hafnia Excelsior and Golden Denise & another containers ship ‘Kualalumpur Express’ scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Mogas, Chemicals and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on today,Meanwhile three more Container ships, MSC Cope Town-III, CMA CGM Otello and Mol Presence are due to arrive at port on Friday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Cape Town Anchorage Gas Gold Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

4 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

4 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

5 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

5 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

7 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

8 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

9 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

10 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

10 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business