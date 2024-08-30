Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published August 30, 2024
Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Kualalumpur Express, Neptune-J, Sino Wisdom, Golden Denise and Hafnia Excelsior scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Chemicals and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Engro Terminal and FOTCO Terminal respectively on
A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, Akij Noble, Kualalumpur Express, Golden Denise, GW Ma Thilde, Hafnia Excelsior, IVS Trader and Sino Wisdom are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 142,117 tonnes, comprising 123,757 tonnes imports cargo and 18,360 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,080 Containers (770 TEUs Imports& 1,080 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Estia and Chemroad Echo & two more ships Bateleuer Gas oil, Chemicals, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL, SSGC and QICT respectively on today, Meanwhile two more Container ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Meratus Jayawijaya are due to arrive at port on Saturday.
