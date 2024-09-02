Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Shipping activity remained active at the port where four ships namely Southern Robin, Estia,Al-Thakhiraand Lusail Carrying Chemicals, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Engro Terminal,Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis carrying58,10 tones of Coal also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Atotal of Nineships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Southern Robin and Bateleur are expectedto sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,278comprising 155,747tonnes imports cargo and 5,531tonnes export cargowas handled at the Port.

There are 06ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis and another ship MeratusJayawijaya carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Monday, , while another container ship Northern Jamboreeis due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

APP/msq