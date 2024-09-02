Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 07:08 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity remained active at the port where four ships namely Southern Robin, Estia,Al-Thakhiraand Lusail Carrying Chemicals, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Engro Terminal,Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Shipping activity remained active at the port where four ships namely Southern Robin, Estia,Al-Thakhiraand Lusail Carrying Chemicals, Gas oil and LNG, berthed at Engro Terminal,Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Gasport Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis carrying58,10 tones of Coal also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

Atotal of Nineships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Southern Robin and Bateleur are expectedto sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 161,278comprising 155,747tonnes imports cargo and 5,531tonnes export cargowas handled at the Port.

There are 06ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a bulk cargo carrier DSI Pyxis and another ship MeratusJayawijaya carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT on Monday, , while another container ship Northern Jamboreeis due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day.

APP/msq

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Same Anchorage Gas Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertain ..

Buraidah Dates Carnival blends heritage, entertainment

15 minutes ago
 CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in ..

CDA P3A to collaborate for sustainable projects in Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Mag ..

Free mobile veterinary campuses set up in Jhal Magsi

15 minutes ago
 Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. S ..

Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser of transport vi ..

17 minutes ago
 New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 ..

New sewer line to be laid after approval of Rs.12 billion: DC

17 minutes ago
 Father, son injured in Leopard attack

Father, son injured in Leopard attack

18 minutes ago
FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1184 complaints in one day

18 minutes ago
 LG minister reviews municipal service delivery pro ..

LG minister reviews municipal service delivery projects across Punjab

15 minutes ago
 Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educat ..

Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions

12 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

2 hours ago
 Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG ..

Pb. Govt starts sewage projects in 200 cities: LG Minister

12 minutes ago
 Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despi ..

Furniture making: A unique craft keeps alive despite surge in wood prices in KP

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business