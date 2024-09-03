Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where two ships, Meratus Jayawijaya and DSI Pyxis carrying Container and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Ph Minh Giang, CP Shenzhen, New Levant and Clipper Kythira scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Cement, Peas and Coal are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lusail, Al-Thakira and Estia left the port on today morning, while another containers ship ‘Meratus Jayawijaya’ is expected to sail on today morning.

Cargo volume of 159,780 tonnes, comprising 114,583 tonnes imports cargo and 45,197 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,591 Containers (862 TEUs Imports& 1,729 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Afra Rossi and Clipper Kythira & two more ships, Maersk Cabo and Northern Jamboree scheduled to load/offload LSFO, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PIBT and QICT respectively on today,

Meanwhile four more Container ships, MSC Suape-VII, Maersk Cabo Verde, Zhong Gu Bo Hai and Maersk Nyassa are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

APP/msq