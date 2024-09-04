Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Northern Jamboree, Maersk Cabo Verde, Afra Rossi and Clipper Kythira scheduled to load/offload Container, LSFO and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile three more ships, Ullswater, Pacific Tulip and Kaley carrying LPG and Coal are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Northern Jamboree’ left the port on today morning, while three more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Neptune-J and DSI Pyxis are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 112,274 tonnes, comprising 62,137 tonnes imports cargo and 50,137 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,006 Containers (1,432 TEUs Imports& 1,574 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Haj Mohammad, Pacific Tulip and Ullswater & four more ships, YC Azalea, MSC Mumbai VIII, MSC Suape and Maersk Nyassa scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, LPG, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, MW-4, SSGC, LCT and QICT respectively on today, Meanwhile four more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Colombo Express, Wan Hai-316 and Maran Gas Asclepius with Container and LNG are due to arrive at port on Thursday.

APP/MSQ