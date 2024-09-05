Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Suape-VII, MSC Mumbai-VIII, Haj Mohammad, YC Azalea, Pacific Tulip and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Coal and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Anassa, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius carrying Coal and LNG are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Inlaco Express are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 188,339 tonnes, comprising 90,338 tonnes imports cargo and 98,001 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (1,203 TEUs Imports& 4,487 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PH Minh Giang, Diamond Globe, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Zhong Go Bu Hai scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Canola Seed, Coals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, PQEPT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday.

