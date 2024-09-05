Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Seven ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Suape-VII, MSC Mumbai-VIII, Haj Mohammad, YC Azalea, Pacific Tulip and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil, Coal and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, Anassa, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius carrying Coal and LNG are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Nyassa, MSC Mumbai-VIII and Inlaco Express are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 188,339 tonnes, comprising 90,338 tonnes imports cargo and 98,001 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,690 Containers (1,203 TEUs Imports& 4,487 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, PH Minh Giang, Diamond Globe, Petrel Bulker and Marangas Asclepius & two more ships, Wan Hai-316 and Zhong Go Bu Hai scheduled to load/offload River Sand, Canola Seed, Coals, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, FAP, PIBT, PQEPT, EETL and QICT respectively on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 20244 hours ago
-
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan16 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chartered Bank leadership16 hours ago
-
ICCI President pledges business community’s full support to combat drug menace16 hours ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Food Security visits NARC16 hours ago
-
‘Gas prices to remain stable this winter’18 hours ago
-
Saudi Stock Exchange ends trading lower16 hours ago
-
Technical, vocational institutes asked to focus on commercialization18 hours ago
-
PDWP approves 6 development schemes worth Rs 14.383b18 hours ago