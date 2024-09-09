Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Vietnam battled serious flooding in the wake of Typhoon Yagi on Monday, as business leaders said the storm had been a "disaster" for the country's vital manufacturing sector.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Atlantic Ibis, CP Shenzhen, Kaley and Amir Gas scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Coal and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday8th September.

Meanwhile six more ships, Ammos, Clipper Lis, Torm Malaysia, EVA Hongkong, Maya Gas-1 and Sea Density scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Chemicals, LPG and Coal are arrived at outer anchorage port on same day.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Atlantic Ibis, Chemroad Sakura and Hafnia Leopard left the port today morning while another Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Amir Gas’ is expected to sail on today 9th, September 2024.

Cargo volume of 72,547 tonnes, comprising 70,728 tonnes imports cargo and 1,819 tonnes export cargo carried in 450 Containers (343 TEUs Imports& 107 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, AU Taurus, NCC Badar, EVA Hong Kong and Sea Destiny carrying Palm oil, Gas oil, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, EVTL and PIBT respectively on today 9th September, Meanwhile six more container ships, MSC Surabaya-VIII, MSC Capetown-III, Maersk Nyassa, Maersk Hartford, MSC Positano and MSC Ellen are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ