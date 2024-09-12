Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Eight ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, HPC Vision, New Levant, Khairpur, Mayagas-1, Lusail and Cl Anzi He Container, Fertilizer, PEAS, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Eight ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, HPC Vision, New Levant, Khairpur, Mayagas-1, Lusail and Cl Anzi He Container, Fertilizer, PEAS, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, CD Fortune and Ab Serena scheduled to load/offload Sand and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port on same day.

Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, Au Taurus and Simaisma left the port on today morning, while another ship ‘Maya Gas-1’ is expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 191,888 tonnes, comprising 127,911 tonnes imports cargo and 63,977 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,323 Containers (1,442 TEUs Imports& 2,881 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Torm Malaysia and Ab Serena & another ship ‘One Recommendation’ carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday.

APP/as/