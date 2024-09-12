Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Eight ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, HPC Vision, New Levant, Khairpur, Mayagas-1, Lusail and Cl Anzi He Container, Fertilizer, PEAS, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Eight ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, HPC Vision, New Levant, Khairpur, Mayagas-1, Lusail and Cl Anzi He Container, Fertilizer, PEAS, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal, Engro Vopak Terminal, Port Gas Power Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile two more ships, CD Fortune and Ab Serena scheduled to load/offload Sand and Chemicals are arrived at outer anchorage port on same day.
Thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, CMA CGM La Scala, Marathopolis, Au Taurus and Simaisma left the port on today morning, while another ship ‘Maya Gas-1’ is expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 191,888 tonnes, comprising 127,911 tonnes imports cargo and 63,977 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,323 Containers (1,442 TEUs Imports& 2,881 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Torm Malaysia and Ab Serena & another ship ‘One Recommendation’ carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Preparations for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations reach to peak in KP
SC disposes of contempt case against Vawda, TV channels
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive
Classes start at DMC university campus
More Stories From Business
-
ECB cuts rates again as inflation slows33 minutes ago
-
State Bank issues clarification on designing new notes33 minutes ago
-
CCoSOEs approves categorization of NHA, Pakistan Post1 hour ago
-
Land acquisition for Buner Marble city to complete within 2 months3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 365 points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against dollar8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia to sign agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation3 hours ago
-
Yango Helps Fulfil Driver's Dream: Supporting a Father's Journey to Secure His Son’s Medical Care3 hours ago
-
Stocks rally on cooler US inflation, before ECB rate call9 minutes ago
-
Pak-Russia to sing agreement for enhancing agricultural, industrial cooperation4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Chairs 23rd meeting of SCO ministers responsible for foreign economy, trade4 hours ago
-
Markets rally with Wall St after US inflation eases further5 minutes ago