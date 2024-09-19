Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Five ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, CD Fortune and FSM scheduled to load/offload Container, Sand and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, Meanwhile two more ships, Tirua and MSC Adelaide are arrived at outer anchorage port on Thursday.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Jupiter’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, PS Star, Belfort and BAM BAM are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 171,312 tonnes, comprising 123,603 tonnes imports cargo and 47,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,337 Containers (2,057 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Advantage Angle, Peace One and Tirua & two more ships, One Reliability and Zhong Gu Bo Hai are scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday.

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Adelaide Cairo Bam Bo Pittsburgh Anchorage Bosnia Herzegovina Convertible Mark Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

2 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

3 hours ago
 President Biden says Pak-US relations important fo ..

President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security

3 hours ago
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

21 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

21 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business