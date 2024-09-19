Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Five ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, CD Fortune and FSM scheduled to load/offload Container, Sand and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, Meanwhile two more ships, Tirua and MSC Adelaide are arrived at outer anchorage port on Thursday.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Jupiter’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, PS Star, Belfort and BAM BAM are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 171,312 tonnes, comprising 123,603 tonnes imports cargo and 47,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,337 Containers (2,057 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Advantage Angle, Peace One and Tirua & two more ships, One Reliability and Zhong Gu Bo Hai are scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday.
APP/as
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 997 more points7 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister meets Jam Kamal Khan18 minutes ago
-
National economy inching towards ‘growth’ from stability: PM’s Coordinator2 hours ago
-
Food imports decline by 18.15% in first two months FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points3 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola to Rs.268,5004 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 20248 hours ago
-
First phase of FCCI election completes17 hours ago