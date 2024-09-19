Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Five ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, CD Fortune and FSM scheduled to load/offload Container, Sand and LPG, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively during last 24 hours, Meanwhile two more ships, Tirua and MSC Adelaide are arrived at outer anchorage port on Thursday.

Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a chemicals carrier ‘Chemroad Jupiter’ left the port on today morning, while five more ships, Maersk Cairo, Lotus-A, PS Star, Belfort and BAM BAM are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 171,312 tonnes, comprising 123,603 tonnes imports cargo and 47,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,337 Containers (2,057 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Advantage Angle, Peace One and Tirua & two more ships, One Reliability and Zhong Gu Bo Hai are scheduled to load/offload Condensate, Palm oil and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday.

APP/as