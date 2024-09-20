Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Five ships, One Reliability, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Tirua, Peace One and Advantage Angel scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Jasra’ is also arrived at outer anchorage port on Friday.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Pittsburgh’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, One Reliability, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Tirua and CD Fortune are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 151,019 tonnes, comprising 77,195 tonnes imports cargo and 73,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,631 Containers (3,497 TEUs Imports& 3,134 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Adelaide, ATN Victory and Al-Jasra are scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron Ore and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and EETL respectively Friday. Meanwhile two more container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Chesapeake are due to arrive at port on Saturday.

