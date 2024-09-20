Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Five ships, One Reliability, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Tirua, Peace One and Advantage Angel scheduled to load/offload Container, Condensate and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile another Liquefied Natural Gas carrier ‘Al-Jasra’ is also arrived at outer anchorage port on Friday.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Pittsburgh’ left the port on today morning, while four more ships, One Reliability, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Tirua and CD Fortune are expected to sail on Friday.

Cargo volume of 151,019 tonnes, comprising 77,195 tonnes imports cargo and 73,824 tonnes export cargo carried in 6,631 Containers (3,497 TEUs Imports& 3,134 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Adelaide, ATN Victory and Al-Jasra are scheduled to load/offload Container, Iron Ore and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2 and EETL respectively Friday. Meanwhile two more container ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Chesapeake are due to arrive at port on Saturday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Adelaide Bo Pittsburgh Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

2 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

4 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

16 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

19 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

22 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

22 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

23 hours ago

More Stories From Business