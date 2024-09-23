Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Three ships, Corona, North Berwick and Sapphire-X Palm oil and Coals,berthed at Liquid Cargo Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Kition-M, Oslo Eagle and Milaha Ras Laffan are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, ATN Victory and Torm Belis are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 99,160 tonnes, comprising 93,101 tonnes imports cargo and 6,059 tonnes export cargo was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, TSS Amber, ATN Unity, Kition-M and Milaha Ras Laffan are carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Gas oil and LNG are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO and PGPCL respectively on Monday, Meanwhile three more container ships, Maersk Durban, MSC Maeva and Atlantic Ibis are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/as/

