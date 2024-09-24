Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, Maersk Durban, ATN Unity, Kition-M and Milaha Ras Laffan carrying Container, Palm Kernel, Gas oil and LNG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal-2, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Terminal respectively during Report Period, Meanwhile three more ships, Atlantic Ibis, MSC Maeva and Al-Deebal are also arrived at outer anchorage port on today morning.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a edible oil carrier ‘Corona’ left the port on today morning, Meanwhile four more ships, Atlantic Ibis, Roberta, Sapphire-X and Milaha Raslaffan are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 133,080 tonnes, comprising 130,569 tonnes imports cargo and 2,511 tonnes export cargo carried in 515 Containers (508 TEUs Imports& 07 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Maeva, Atlantic Ibis, Bentley and Al-Deebal & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Scarable’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, EETL and PIBT respectively on today 24th September, Meanwhile three more container ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra and Cap Andreas are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.
APP/MSQ
