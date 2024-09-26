Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Maersk Cape Town, Forza Roma and Hafnia Express scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Gas oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Phoenicianm, Ashico Victoria, Cape Andreas, Solar Roma and Papino scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container and steel coil are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra, North Berwick, Bentley-I and Al-Deebal left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Scarable and Cape Andreas are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 97,522 tonnes, comprising 77,632 tonnes imports cargo and 19,890 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,866 Containers (845 TEUs Imports& 1,021 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Oslo Eagle, Solar Roma and Cape Andreas & three more ships, Teno, San-Francisco Bridge and Maya Gas are carrying Coal, Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-4, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on today, Meanwhile three more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Tavvishi and X-Press Anglesey are due to arrive at port on Friday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Victoria Roma Oslo Cape Town Eagle Anchorage Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

4 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

17 hours ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

17 hours ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

18 hours ago
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

18 hours ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

18 hours ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

18 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

18 hours ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business