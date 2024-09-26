Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where four ships, SSL Brahmaputra, Maersk Cape Town, Forza Roma and Hafnia Express scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice and Gas oil,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile five more ships, Phoenicianm, Ashico Victoria, Cape Andreas, Solar Roma and Papino scheduled to load/offload Rice, Container and steel coil are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Cape Town, SSL Brahmaputra, North Berwick, Bentley-I and Al-Deebal left the port on today morning, while two more ships, Scarable and Cape Andreas are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 97,522 tonnes, comprising 77,632 tonnes imports cargo and 19,890 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,866 Containers (845 TEUs Imports& 1,021 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Oslo Eagle, Solar Roma and Cape Andreas & three more ships, Teno, San-Francisco Bridge and Maya Gas are carrying Coal, Palm oil, Container and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-4, LCT, QICT and EVTL respectively on today, Meanwhile three more container ships, MSC Positano, MSC Tavvishi and X-Press Anglesey are due to arrive at port on Friday.

APP/MSQ