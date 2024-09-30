Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Shipping activity remained active at the port where fourships namely carrying containersand LNG, berthed at Container Terminal and Elengy Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile another container terminal MSC Positano also arrived at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of 10ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two container shipsKotka and Zhong Gu Bo Hai left the port on Monday morning and Chemicals carrier Victira Kosan is expectedto sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 152,811comprising 94,385tonnes imports cargo and 58,426tonnes export cargowas handled at the Port,including containerized cargo carried in 3,399 Containers (1,915 TEUs Imports and 1,484 TEUs export).

There are 10ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them three ships namely MSC Positano, Ashico Victoria and Acadic Park scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and EVTLrespectively on Monday, 30thSeptember-2024, while another container ship Maersk Kinloss is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

