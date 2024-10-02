Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Maersk Kinloss, Phoenician-M, Clipper Trent, Ice Fighter and Acadia Park scheduled to load/offload Container, Rices, Fuel oil and Chemicals,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminals, FOTCO oil Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile two more ships, Centurion Signifer and Al-Areesh carrying Coal and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Maersk Kinloss and Ice Fighter are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 95,743 tonnes, comprising 41,664 tonnes imports cargo and 54,079 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,919 Containers (1,800 TEUs Imports& 2,119 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Khairpur, Al-Areesh and Centurion & another ship, Maersk Cabo Verde are carrying Gasoline, LNG, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PGPCL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today, Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Hyundai Hong-Kong’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 03rd October.

