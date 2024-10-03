Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Al-Areesh and Centurion Signifer carrying Container, LNG and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.
Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier ‘World Virtue’ is also arrived at outer anchorage port on same day.
Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Ice Fighter left the port on today morning while two more ships, Acadia Park and Clipper Trent are expected to sail on Thursday.
Cargo volume of 147,934 tonnes, comprising 100,291 tonnes imports cargo and 47,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,216 Containers (868 TEUs Imports& 1,348 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Tubul, Peppino, Khairpur and World Virtue are carrying Container, Steel Coil, Gasoline and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Thursday.
APP/as/
