Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Three ships, Maersk Cabo Verde, Al-Areesh and Centurion Signifer carrying Container, LNG and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Port Gas Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

Meanwhile another bulk cargo carrier ‘World Virtue’ is also arrived at outer anchorage port on same day.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Ice Fighter left the port on today morning while two more ships, Acadia Park and Clipper Trent are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 147,934 tonnes, comprising 100,291 tonnes imports cargo and 47,643 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,216 Containers (868 TEUs Imports& 1,348 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Tubul, Peppino, Khairpur and World Virtue are carrying Container, Steel Coil, Gasoline and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, FOTCO and PIBT respectively on Thursday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Same Anchorage Khairpur Gas Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

4 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

13 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

13 hours ago
 Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

13 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

13 hours ago
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

13 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

13 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

13 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

13 hours ago
 Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

13 hours ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business