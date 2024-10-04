Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Three ships, Tubul, Khairpur and World Virtue carrying Container, Gasoline and Coal,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, FOTCO oil Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Thursday.

Meanwhile three more ships, Apex, Nord Taipei and Al-Deebel are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

Nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Tubul and Al-Areesh left the port on today morning while three more ships, Clipper Trent, Ashico Victoria and Centurion Signifer are expected to sail on today first half.

Cargo volume of 129,895 tonnes, comprising 106,639 tonnes imports cargo and 23,256 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,854 Containers (1,980 TEUs Imports& 874 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, APL Mexico City and Peppino are carrying Container and Steel Coil are expected to take berths at QICT and MW-2 respectively on Friday.