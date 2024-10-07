Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Two ships, MSC Fair Field and OM Singapore carrying Container and Palm oil, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Kapra Thos Dawn, Haj Mohammad, Rasha and Petrel-1 are also arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

Seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a General cargo carrier ‘Peppino’ left the port on today early morning.

Cargo volume of 85,152 tonnes, comprising 58,977 tonnes imports cargo and 26,175 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,438 Containers (1,180 TEUs Imports& 1,258 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a ‘Sunda’ and two more ships, Aligot and Al-Diab are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on Monday, Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Alina and MSC Melissa are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/as/