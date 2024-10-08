Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two ships, Sunda and Aligote scheduled to load/offload Cement and Gas oil,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday.
Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Alina, Valentina, Au Taurus and Al-Diab-II scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port on same day.
Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Fair Field’ left the port on today morning. Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘OM Singapore’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 87,329 tonnes, comprising 49,707 tonnes imports cargo and 37,622 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,562 Containers (80 TEUs Imports& 1,482 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Yasa Aysen’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, SSGC and PIBT respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ is due to arrive at port on Wednesday.
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Business
-
US judge orders Google to open Android to rival app stores2 hours ago
-
FPCCI, business Community hailed, ‘39th Trade Expo in Indonesia’2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 20245 hours ago
-
IWCCI delegation meets Commerce Minister, discusses empowerment, export initiative15 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay chairs TEVTA Board meeting18 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) condemns terrorist’s attack18 hours ago
-
100% placement to be ensured for Cyberabad students: Azhar Ch18 hours ago
-
Gur Mela starts at UAF18 hours ago
-
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats18 hours ago