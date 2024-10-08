Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Two ships, Sunda and Aligote scheduled to load/offload Cement and Gas oil,berthed at Multi-Purpose Terminal and FOTCO oil Terminal respectively on Monday.

Meanwhile four more ships, MSC Alina, Valentina, Au Taurus and Al-Diab-II scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and LPG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port on same day.

Eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Fair Field’ left the port on today morning. Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘OM Singapore’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 87,329 tonnes, comprising 49,707 tonnes imports cargo and 37,622 tonnes export cargo carried in 1,562 Containers (80 TEUs Imports& 1,482 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

Eleven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab & another bulk cargo carrier ‘Yasa Aysen’ are carrying Container, Palm oil, LPG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, SSGC and PIBT respectively on Tuesday. Meanwhile another containers ship ‘Marathopolis’ is due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

