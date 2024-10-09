Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab-II carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile three more ships, FSM, Maya Gas-1 and Al-Wajbah carrying LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Alina, Sunda, ST. Cergue, Al-Diab-II and Aligote are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 123,511 tonnes, comprising 70,158 tonnes imports cargo and 53,353 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,765 Containers (488 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Christos-K, FSM and Al Wajbah & two more ships, Helsinki Eagle and Marathapolis are scheduled to load/offload Cement, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW2, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today 09th October, Meanwhile four container ships, Hyundai Hong Kong, Wan Hai-316, Atlantic Ibis and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on 10th October, 2024.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

LPG Oil Helsinki Hong Kong Eagle Anchorage October Gas Hyundai Port Qasim

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

14 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

14 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

14 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

14 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

14 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

14 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

14 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

14 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business