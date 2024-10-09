Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, MSC Alina, Petrel-1 and Al-Diab-II carrying Container, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Sui Southern Gas Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile three more ships, FSM, Maya Gas-1 and Al-Wajbah carrying LPG and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.
A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, MSC Alina, Sunda, ST. Cergue, Al-Diab-II and Aligote are expected to sail on today.
Cargo volume of 123,511 tonnes, comprising 70,158 tonnes imports cargo and 53,353 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,765 Containers (488 TEUs Imports& 2,277 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Christos-K, FSM and Al Wajbah & two more ships, Helsinki Eagle and Marathapolis are scheduled to load/offload Cement, LPG, LNG, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at MW2, EVTL, EETL, PIBT and QICT respectively on today 09th October, Meanwhile four container ships, Hyundai Hong Kong, Wan Hai-316, Atlantic Ibis and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on 10th October, 2024.
APP/MSQ
