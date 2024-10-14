Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Apollon-D, Maersk Saratoga, Karpathos Dawn, Solar Catei and Isabella Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Apollon-D, Maersk Saratoga, Karpathos Dawn, Solar Catei and Isabella Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile ten more ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Doris, Happy Hero, Alea, KS Camellia, Veniz-1, Akti-A, Falcon Royal and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Steel Coil, Steel Blade, Palm oil and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Saratoga, Mol Presence, Nord Taipei, Isabella Kosan and Yasa Aysen are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 143,739 tonnes, comprising 118,273 tonnes imports cargo and 25,466 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,041 Containers (3,543 TEUs Imports& 1,498 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Agios Nikolas and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, Sc Taipei and Leonidas are carrying Container, Fertilizer, LNG, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EETL, EVTL and PIBT respectively on today 14th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Cairo Nord Taipei Anchorage October Sunday Engro Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit ..

Pakistan to host first-ever 'Sustainability Summit and Awards' on Oct 24

23 minutes ago
 MoU inked to safeguard child rights

MoU inked to safeguard child rights

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish tr ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses bearish trend, loses 222 points

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Ta ..

Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

19 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders noti ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Kholian feeders notified

19 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

19 minutes ago
Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

2 hours ago
 Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints ..

Stocks diverge, oil retreats as China disappoints markets

13 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

2 hours ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

2 hours ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

2 hours ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business