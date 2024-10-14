Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Apollon-D, Maersk Saratoga, Karpathos Dawn, Solar Catei and Isabella Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Apollon-D, Maersk Saratoga, Karpathos Dawn, Solar Catei and Isabella Kosan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and Chemicals berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Sunday.

Meanwhile ten more ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Doris, Happy Hero, Alea, KS Camellia, Veniz-1, Akti-A, Falcon Royal and Milaha Ras Laffan scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Steel Coil, Steel Blade, Palm oil and LNG are also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them five ships, Maersk Saratoga, Mol Presence, Nord Taipei, Isabella Kosan and Yasa Aysen are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 143,739 tonnes, comprising 118,273 tonnes imports cargo and 25,466 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,041 Containers (3,543 TEUs Imports& 1,498 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, MSC Positano, Agios Nikolas and Milaha Ras Laffan & two more ships, Sc Taipei and Leonidas are carrying Container, Fertilizer, LNG, Chemicals and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP, EETL, EVTL and PIBT respectively on today 14th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are due to arrive at port on Tuesday.

APP/MSQ