Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Shipping activity was report at the port where six ships, Mol Presence, Apollon-D, MSC Positano, Agios Nikolas, Milaha Ras Laffan and Leonidas carrying Container, Fertilizer, LNG and Coalberthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively on Monday

Meanwhile another edible oil carrier 'CL-Huaiyang' is also arrived at outer anchorage the port on today morning.

Meanwhile another edible oil carrier ‘CL-Huaiyang’ is also arrived at outer anchorage the port on today morning.

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, Apollon-D, Solar Catie and SC-Taipei left the port on today morning while two more ships, MSC Positano and Berge Catherine are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 202,032 tonnes, comprising 136,973 tonnes imports cargo and 65,059 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,312 Containers (2,320 TEUs Imports& 2,992 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Happy Hero, No.5 Pioneer and Maya Gas-1 & two more ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today 15th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Maersk Kensington and APL Qingdao are due to arrive at port on Wednesday.

