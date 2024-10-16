Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Mundra Express, Maersk Cairo, Happy Hero, No.5 Ocean Pioneer and Maya Gas-1 scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Shipping activity was report at the port where five ships, Mundra Express, Maersk Cairo, Happy Hero, No.5 Ocean Pioneer and Maya Gas-1 scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil and LPG,berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Grain Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal and Engro Vopak Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

Meanwhile four more ships, Morning, Mahadah Silver, San Nicolas and Qing Quan Shan are also arrived at outer anchorage the port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Mundra Express and Apex left the port on today morning while two more ships, Maersk Cairo and Maya Gas-1 are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 96,111 tonnes, comprising 44,560 tonnes imports cargo and 51,551 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,320 Containers (40 TEUs Imports& 2,280 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 16 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Haj Muhammad, San Nicolas and Qing Quan Shan & three more ships, EM Fortune, APL Qing Quan Shan and Maersk Kensington are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Coal, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-1, MW-4, PIBT and QICT respectively on today.