Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 06:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Six ships, APL Qingdao, Maersk Kensington, Haj Muhammad, Akti-A, San Nicolas and Qing Quan Shan scheduled to load/offload Container, Cement, Palm oil and Coal, berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Cargo Terminal, Marginal Warfage-4 and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal respectively during las 24 hours.
Eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘APL Qingdao’ left the port on today morning while another containers ship ‘Maersk Kensington’ is expected to sail on today afternoon.
Cargo volume of 221,321 tonnes, comprising 169,567 tonnes imports cargo and 51,754 tonnes export cargo carried in 7,404 Containers (5,091 TEUs Imports& 2,313 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
Twelve ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a Liquefied Petroleum Gas carrier ‘Chemroad Sea’ is expected to take berths at Engro Vopak Terminal on Thursday.
